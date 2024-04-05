International Assets Investment Management LLC Has $2.25 Billion Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 48,075.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,158,618 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,147,910 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 0.5% of International Assets Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned about 0.64% of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF worth $2,253,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Retirement Income Solutions Inc grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 3,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,935,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,497,000 after purchasing an additional 239,865 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 52,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,620,000 after purchasing an additional 5,196 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 94,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,090,000 after purchasing an additional 17,728 shares during the period.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.9 %
NYSEARCA:VOO traded up $4.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $475.88. 3,967,942 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,314,702. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $466.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $432.43. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $370.92 and a one year high of $483.23. The company has a market cap of $380.72 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile
Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.
