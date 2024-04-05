International Assets Investment Management LLC Has $229.70 Million Stock Holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 112,333.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 146,164 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 146,034 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.29% of MercadoLibre worth $229,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MELI. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 6,564.6% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 665,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,508,000 after buying an additional 655,208 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in MercadoLibre by 10.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,558,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,243,832,000 after purchasing an additional 236,744 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in MercadoLibre by 879.5% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 222,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,231,000 after purchasing an additional 199,875 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd increased its position in MercadoLibre by 3,796.9% in the 3rd quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 200,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,696,000 after purchasing an additional 195,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 474,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,841,000 after purchasing an additional 111,751 shares in the last quarter. 87.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MELI shares. StockNews.com cut MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,000.00 target price on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,000.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,990.00 to $1,940.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,850.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,806.15.

Shares of MercadoLibre stock traded up $4.76 during trading on Friday, reaching $1,492.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 159,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 386,536. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a one year low of $1,063.02 and a one year high of $1,825.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $75.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1,627.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,512.25.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.66 by ($3.41). MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 39.07% and a net margin of 6.82%. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 36.06 earnings per share for the current year.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

