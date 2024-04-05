International Assets Investment Management LLC Has $239.83 Million Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 10,763.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 923,593 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 915,091 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned 0.34% of General Dynamics worth $239,829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC lifted its stake in General Dynamics by 411.5% during the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 133 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in General Dynamics in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. 86.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other General Dynamics news, EVP Mark C. Roualet sold 73,330 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.75, for a total transaction of $19,414,117.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 149,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,502,023.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 32,355 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.31, for a total transaction of $8,551,750.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 773,977 shares in the company, valued at $204,569,860.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark C. Roualet sold 73,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.75, for a total value of $19,414,117.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 149,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,502,023.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GD. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $286.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $283.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on General Dynamics from $291.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $278.08.

General Dynamics Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of GD traded up $1.72 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $294.94. The company had a trading volume of 339,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,075,701. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $274.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $254.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. General Dynamics Co. has a one year low of $202.35 and a one year high of $295.02. The company has a market capitalization of $80.92 billion, a PE ratio of 24.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.68.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by ($0.04). General Dynamics had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 7.84%. The company had revenue of $11.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th will be given a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. This is an increase from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.32. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.93%.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

See Also

