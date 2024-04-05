International Assets Investment Management LLC Makes New $408.75 Million Investment in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 50,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $408,750,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Equinix at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EQIX. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equinix by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Equinix by 5.3% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in Equinix by 182.8% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Equinix by 10.3% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Equinix by 300.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 2,199 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $799.92, for a total transaction of $1,759,024.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,252,474.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 2,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $799.92, for a total value of $1,759,024.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,252,474.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 7,174 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $800.18, for a total value of $5,740,491.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,090,944.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,282 shares of company stock valued at $14,788,771. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EQIX traded up $3.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $784.48. 198,229 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 553,944. The business’s 50-day moving average is $850.36 and its 200-day moving average is $799.24. Equinix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $672.88 and a twelve month high of $914.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.58.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $4.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $17.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 165.28%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EQIX shares. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Equinix from $915.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Wolfe Research upgraded Equinix from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. HSBC downgraded Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $900.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $960.00 price objective on shares of Equinix in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Equinix from $875.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equinix has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $868.72.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

