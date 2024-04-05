International Assets Investment Management LLC Takes $232.22 Million Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,213,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,218,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ZRC Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the second quarter valued at $366,000. IFG Advisory LLC grew its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 15,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Concorde Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 10,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after buying an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 696.0% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,000 after buying an additional 9,083 shares during the period.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of ESGU traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $113.75. The company had a trading volume of 285,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 929,500. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 52-week low of $88.86 and a 52-week high of $115.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $111.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.48.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.3842 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

