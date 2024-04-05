International Assets Investment Management LLC Takes $362.57 Million Position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 93,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,570,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Charter Communications by 168.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 67 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Charter Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Charter Communications by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Charter Communications by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Charter Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on CHTR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $370.00 to $335.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $340.00 to $290.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $280.00 to $250.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Pivotal Research decreased their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $500.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered shares of Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $472.00 to $335.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Charter Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $397.67.

Charter Communications Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CHTR traded down $3.91 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $267.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 946,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,652,057. The firm has a market cap of $38.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $299.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $367.80. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $264.92 and a 1-year high of $458.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $7.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.76 by ($1.69). The firm had revenue of $13.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.70 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 32.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.69 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 33.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

