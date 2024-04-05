International Assets Investment Management LLC Trims Position in BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK)

International Assets Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,558 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,842 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Core Bond Trust were worth $191,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Accel Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 84,814 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $925,000 after purchasing an additional 22,590 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 4.2% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 369,587 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,674,000 after buying an additional 14,750 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 8.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 995,765 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,898,000 after buying an additional 80,981 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 11.7% in the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 16,572 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,737 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 1.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 756,228 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,517,000 after acquiring an additional 12,106 shares during the period.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BHK traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.76. 132,684 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 189,974. BlackRock Core Bond Trust has a fifty-two week low of $9.02 and a fifty-two week high of $11.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.34.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust Dividend Announcement

About BlackRock Core Bond Trust

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade quality bonds, including corporate bonds, government and agency securities, and mortgage-related securities.

