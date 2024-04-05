International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Purchased by Breakwater Capital Group

Breakwater Capital Group lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,659 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Breakwater Capital Group’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IBM. Webster Bank N. A. grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 7,131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,311 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC now owns 2,004 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC grew its position in International Business Machines by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 4,077 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Journey Strategic Wealth LLC increased its stake in International Business Machines by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 2,459 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on IBM shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Societe Generale reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $143.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Friday, January 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on International Business Machines from $165.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Evercore raised International Business Machines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.85.

International Business Machines Price Performance

Shares of IBM opened at $188.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $172.53 billion, a PE ratio of 23.11, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.70. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $120.55 and a twelve month high of $199.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $188.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $165.84.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $17.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.29 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 39.55%. International Business Machines’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.60 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were given a $1.66 dividend. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is 81.67%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Featured Stories

