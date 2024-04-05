Internet Computer (ICP) Trading 2.2% Lower This Week

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. Internet Computer has a market cap of $7.80 billion and approximately $19.95 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Internet Computer has traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar. One Internet Computer token can currently be bought for approximately $16.89 or 0.00024917 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45.32 or 0.00066846 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.28 or 0.00010739 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.95 or 0.00016149 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00003865 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001336 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00006095 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0846 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Internet Computer Token Profile

Internet Computer (ICP) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 516,993,441 tokens and its circulating supply is 461,971,484 tokens. Internet Computer’s official website is internetcomputer.org. The official message board for Internet Computer is forum.dfinity.org. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Internet Computer Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Internet Computer (ICP) represents a significant advancement in the field of blockchain technology, aiming to decentralise the internet by enabling a scalable, secure, and efficient platform for running applications and services directly on the blockchain. It was developed by the DFINITY Foundation, under the leadership of Dominic Williams, to challenge the current internet infrastructure and offer an alternative that reduces reliance on centralised cloud services.”

According to CryptoCompare, "Internet Computer (ICP) represents a significant advancement in the field of blockchain technology, aiming to decentralise the internet by enabling a scalable, secure, and efficient platform for running applications and services directly on the blockchain. It was developed by the DFINITY Foundation, under the leadership of Dominic Williams, to challenge the current internet infrastructure and offer an alternative that reduces reliance on centralised cloud services."

