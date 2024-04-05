Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR) Shares Down 2.6%

Shares of Intuitive Machines, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUNR – Get Free Report) fell 2.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $5.46 and last traded at $5.55. 1,967,616 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 9,552,287 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.70.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on LUNR. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Intuitive Machines in a research report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on Intuitive Machines from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Intuitive Machines in a research report on Thursday.

Get Intuitive Machines alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Intuitive Machines

Intuitive Machines Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuitive Machines

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.96. The company has a market capitalization of $680.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.23.

In other Intuitive Machines news, major shareholder Guy Shanon sold 123,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.99, for a total value of $1,112,215.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,302,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,711,030.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 78.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intuitive Machines

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Intuitive Machines during the third quarter worth $365,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Machines in the third quarter valued at about $1,369,000. Cypress Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Intuitive Machines during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Intuitive Machines by 154.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 134,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 81,617 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Intuitive Machines by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 171,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 4,387 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Machines Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Intuitive Machines, Inc designs, manufactures, and operates space products and services in the United States. Its space systems and space infrastructure enable scientific and human exploration and utilization of lunar resources to support sustainable human presence on the moon. The company offers µNova, a lunar rocket-fueled drone, lunar surface rover services, fixed lunar surface services, rideshare delivery services, lunar access services, lunar orbit delivery services, and lunar data network services, as well as content sales and marketing.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.