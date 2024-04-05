Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJQ) Shares Purchased by Advisory Alpha LLC

Advisory Alpha LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJQ – Free Report) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 191,948 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,568 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC owned about 1.07% of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $4,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 474.6% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 841,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,570,000 after acquiring an additional 695,031 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 611,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,937,000 after acquiring an additional 80,828 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC now owns 583,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,196,000 after acquiring an additional 37,350 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 469,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,628,000 after acquiring an additional 13,463 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 434,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,841,000 after acquiring an additional 88,574 shares during the period.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BSJQ opened at $23.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.94. Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $22.21 and a 1-year high of $23.37.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a dividend of $0.1248 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.48%.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corp Bond ETF (BSJQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. BSJQ was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.