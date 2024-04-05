Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF) Sees Large Volume Increase

Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 200,246 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 164% from the previous session’s volume of 75,937 shares.The stock last traded at $49.33 and had previously closed at $49.42.

Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.12 and its 200-day moving average is $46.02.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 26.7% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 33,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after acquiring an additional 7,132 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 302,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,174,000 after acquiring an additional 6,269 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 13.4% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 3,088 shares during the period.

About Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF

The Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (PXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI Developed x US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the biggest companies in developed markets outside the US that are selected and weighted based on fundamental measures. PXF was launched on Jun 25, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

