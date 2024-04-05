Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM) Shares Bought by Emerald Advisors LLC

Emerald Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,955 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the quarter. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF makes up 0.2% of Emerald Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Emerald Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $1,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Next Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 1,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. West Michigan Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 3,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 15,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,312,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 22,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,752,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF alerts:

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of QQQM opened at $179.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.68 billion, a PE ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $179.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $165.55. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 52 week low of $127.47 and a 52 week high of $184.88.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Dividend Announcement

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a dividend of $0.3454 per share. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th.

(Free Report)

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.