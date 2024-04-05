Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Acquired by O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc

O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,061 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ by 1.2% during the third quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,428 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $870,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM raised its stake in Invesco QQQ by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 77,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,669,000 after purchasing an additional 4,549 shares during the period. Goodwin Daniel L raised its stake in Invesco QQQ by 76.1% during the third quarter. Goodwin Daniel L now owns 5,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 2,495 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Invesco QQQ by 6.1% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,259,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,530,696,000 after purchasing an additional 243,305 shares during the period. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ by 302.0% during the third quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 21,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,099,000 after purchasing an additional 16,079 shares during the period. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $6.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $441.62. 26,784,443 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,688,582. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $436.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $402.30. Invesco QQQ has a 52-week low of $309.89 and a 52-week high of $449.34.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

About Invesco QQQ

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.5735 per share. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.