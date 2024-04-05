Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Bought by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 16.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 47,290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,766 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ comprises approximately 1.6% of Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $19,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 69,184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,332,433,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Arvest Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter worth $1,797,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 4,964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 1,061 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 321,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $131,678,000 after purchasing an additional 15,224 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

NASDAQ QQQ traded up $5.79 on Friday, reaching $441.13. The company had a trading volume of 36,647,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,818,195. Invesco QQQ has a 1-year low of $309.89 and a 1-year high of $449.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $436.24 and its 200-day moving average is $402.30.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

Invesco QQQ Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a $0.5735 dividend. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.