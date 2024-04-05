Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Up 1.3%

Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Free Report) traded up 1.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $440.88 and last traded at $440.86. 15,284,608 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 44,513,934 shares. The stock had previously closed at $435.34.
Invesco QQQ Price Performance
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $436.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $402.30.
Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be issued a $0.5735 dividend. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th.
About Invesco QQQ
PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.
