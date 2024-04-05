Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Stock Position Decreased by Arvest Trust Co. N A

Arvest Trust Co. N A lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 920 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ accounts for approximately 1.2% of Arvest Trust Co. N A’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Arvest Trust Co. N A’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $19,809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 104.0% during the 3rd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Finally, Buck Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $5.83 during trading on Friday, reaching $441.17. The company had a trading volume of 44,616,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,967,500. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $436.24 and its 200 day moving average is $402.30. Invesco QQQ has a twelve month low of $309.89 and a twelve month high of $449.34.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a $0.5735 dividend. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.