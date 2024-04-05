Investment Analysts’ New Coverage for April 5th (AGS, AMPE, APDN, ARDX, BKCC, BKSC, BLIN, BYFC, CASI, CMCT)

Posted by on Apr 5th, 2024

Investment Analysts’ new coverage for Friday, April 5th:

B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS). They issued a buy rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

SVB Leerink LLC started coverage on shares of Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX). They issued an outperform rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Capri (NYSE:CPRI). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

B. Riley began coverage on shares of Everi (NYSE:EVRI). They issued a neutral rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

Hovde Group started coverage on shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO). They issued a market perform rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

B. Riley began coverage on shares of Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI). They issued a buy rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock.

Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS). They issued an outperform rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT). They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

Brookline Capital Management assumed coverage on shares of Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX). The firm issued a buy rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

B. Riley started coverage on shares of Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE). They issued a buy rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Leju (NYSE:LEJU). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY). They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID). They issued an outperform rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:UNB). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of USD Partners (NYSE:USDP). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Vertiv (NYSE:VRT). They issued an outperform rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF). Mizuho issued a neutral rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United States Steel (NYSE:X). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for PlayAGS Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PlayAGS Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.