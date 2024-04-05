Investment Analysts’ New Coverage for April 5th (AGS, AMPE, APDN, ARDX, BKCC, BKSC, BLIN, BYFC, CASI, CMCT)

Investment Analysts’ new coverage for Friday, April 5th:

B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS). They issued a buy rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

Get PlayAGS Inc alerts:

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

SVB Leerink LLC started coverage on shares of Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX). They issued an outperform rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Capri (NYSE:CPRI). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

B. Riley began coverage on shares of Everi (NYSE:EVRI). They issued a neutral rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

Hovde Group started coverage on shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO). They issued a market perform rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

B. Riley began coverage on shares of Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI). They issued a buy rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock.

Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS). They issued an outperform rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT). They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

Brookline Capital Management assumed coverage on shares of Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX). The firm issued a buy rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

B. Riley started coverage on shares of Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE). They issued a buy rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Leju (NYSE:LEJU). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY). They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID). They issued an outperform rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:UNB). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of USD Partners (NYSE:USDP). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Vertiv (NYSE:VRT). They issued an outperform rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF). Mizuho issued a neutral rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United States Steel (NYSE:X). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for PlayAGS Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PlayAGS Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.