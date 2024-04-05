iPower (NYSE:IPW) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of iPower (NYSE:IPW – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
iPower Trading Up 2.1 %
Shares of NYSE IPW opened at $0.49 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $14.61 million, a P/E ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 2.80. iPower has a 1-year low of $0.42 and a 1-year high of $1.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.61 and its 200-day moving average is $0.58.
iPower (NYSE:IPW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $16.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.50 million. iPower had a negative return on equity of 37.62% and a negative net margin of 8.88%. Analysts forecast that iPower will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On iPower
About iPower
iPower Inc operates as an online retailer and supplier of consumer home, garden, and pet products for commercial businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers grow light systems; advanced heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems; water pumps, heaters, chillers, and filters; nutrient and fertilizer delivery systems; and various growing media products.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than iPower
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- 3 Stocks About to Book Gains on Building Products Demand
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- Consumer Spending and Sentiment Rises: Time to Buy the XLY?
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- Is Estée Lauder on the Verge Of a Massive Comeback?
Receive News & Ratings for iPower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iPower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.