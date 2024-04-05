iPower (NYSE:IPW) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of iPower (NYSE:IPW – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

iPower Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE IPW opened at $0.49 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $14.61 million, a P/E ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 2.80. iPower has a 1-year low of $0.42 and a 1-year high of $1.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.61 and its 200-day moving average is $0.58.

Get iPower alerts:

iPower (NYSE:IPW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $16.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.50 million. iPower had a negative return on equity of 37.62% and a negative net margin of 8.88%. Analysts forecast that iPower will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iPower

About iPower

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in iPower by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 430,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 76,583 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in iPower by 91.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 74,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 35,498 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in iPower during the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in iPower during the 1st quarter worth $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.73% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

iPower Inc operates as an online retailer and supplier of consumer home, garden, and pet products for commercial businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers grow light systems; advanced heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems; water pumps, heaters, chillers, and filters; nutrient and fertilizer delivery systems; and various growing media products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iPower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iPower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.