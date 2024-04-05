Iradimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) Earns “Buy” Rating from Singular Research

Iradimed (NASDAQ:IRMD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Singular Research in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Iradimed Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of IRMD opened at $41.24 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.24. Iradimed has a 12 month low of $36.12 and a 12 month high of $51.04. The company has a market capitalization of $522.10 million, a PE ratio of 30.32 and a beta of 0.82.

Get Iradimed alerts:

Iradimed (NASDAQ:IRMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.01). Iradimed had a return on equity of 24.62% and a net margin of 26.22%. The firm had revenue of $17.45 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Iradimed will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Iradimed

Iradimed Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IRMD. Resource Consulting Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Iradimed during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,889,000. Soleus Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Iradimed by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. now owns 745,004 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $21,076,000 after buying an additional 60,314 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Iradimed by 11.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 495,965 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $23,677,000 after buying an additional 52,655 shares in the last quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Iradimed by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 271,300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,675,000 after buying an additional 47,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Iradimed by 274.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 59,344 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,679,000 after acquiring an additional 43,507 shares in the last quarter. 92.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

IRADIMED CORPORATION develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices and related accessories, and disposables and services in the United States and internationally. It offers MRidium MRI compatible intravenous (IV) infusion pump system with associated disposable IV tubing sets; MRI compatible patient vital signs monitoring system; and 3600 FMD1 with RALU ferromagnetic detection device.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Iradimed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iradimed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.