Iradimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) Earns “Buy” Rating from Singular Research

Iradimed (NASDAQ:IRMD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Singular Research in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.
Iradimed Trading Down 2.5 %
Shares of IRMD opened at $41.24 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.24. Iradimed has a 12 month low of $36.12 and a 12 month high of $51.04. The company has a market capitalization of $522.10 million, a PE ratio of 30.32 and a beta of 0.82.
Iradimed (NASDAQ:IRMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.01). Iradimed had a return on equity of 24.62% and a net margin of 26.22%. The firm had revenue of $17.45 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Iradimed will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Iradimed
Iradimed Company Profile
IRADIMED CORPORATION develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices and related accessories, and disposables and services in the United States and internationally. It offers MRidium MRI compatible intravenous (IV) infusion pump system with associated disposable IV tubing sets; MRI compatible patient vital signs monitoring system; and 3600 FMD1 with RALU ferromagnetic detection device.
