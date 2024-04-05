Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $10.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Iris Energy’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.03 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.05 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also commented on IREN. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Iris Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Iris Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Iris Energy from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on Iris Energy from $10.00 to $9.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $12.00.

Get Iris Energy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on IREN

Iris Energy Stock Up 3.6 %

IREN opened at $5.76 on Tuesday. Iris Energy has a 52 week low of $2.70 and a 52 week high of $9.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.87.

Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $42.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.58 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Iris Energy will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Iris Energy

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Iris Energy by 719.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 232,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 203,976 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Iris Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $836,000. Vident Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Iris Energy by 110.5% in the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 1,237,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,846,000 after purchasing an additional 649,411 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Iris Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $173,000. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Iris Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $91,000. 41.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Iris Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Iris Energy Limited owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Iris Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iris Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.