iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) Shares Acquired by Park Place Capital Corp

Park Place Capital Corp increased its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 22.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,802 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 869 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IEI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 73.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,107,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,935,941,000 after acquiring an additional 7,218,653 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 924.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,260,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,948,000 after buying an additional 2,040,151 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 14,820.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,805,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,417,000 after buying an additional 1,792,975 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 477.2% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,236,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,098,000 after buying an additional 1,022,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 105.0% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,821,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,343,000 after buying an additional 933,215 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $114.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,155,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,895,843. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $111.45 and a fifty-two week high of $119.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.98.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.3056 dividend. This represents a $3.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

