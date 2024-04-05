iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Acquired by Alera Investment Advisors LLC

Alera Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 129,240 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Alera Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Alera Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $9,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Peoples Bank KS lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 275.0% in the 4th quarter. Peoples Bank KS now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 275.6% during the 3rd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 698.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

BATS IEFA opened at $73.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.49. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.