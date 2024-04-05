iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 1,941,516 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 16% from the previous session’s volume of 1,666,967 shares.The stock last traded at $67.42 and had previously closed at $67.30.

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $35.22 billion, a PE ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.23.

Institutional Trading of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IXUS. Colony Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 9.8% during the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 5,133,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,468,000 after buying an additional 459,400 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $338,853,000. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,530,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,252,000 after purchasing an additional 353,754 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,669,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,123,000 after purchasing an additional 70,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,206,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,363,000 after purchasing an additional 20,879 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF

The iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (IXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the global market capitalization outside the US. IXUS was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

