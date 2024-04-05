iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EEMV) Stock Position Decreased by Tsfg LLC

Tsfg LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EEMV – Free Report) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,788 shares of the company’s stock after selling 395 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 965,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,517,000 after purchasing an additional 143,038 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,787,000. Sentinus LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF by 49.8% during the fourth quarter. Sentinus LLC now owns 79,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,193,000 after buying an additional 26,295 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at $1,196,000. Finally, Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 118,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,338,000 after acquiring an additional 14,241 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

BATS:EEMV opened at $56.46 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.67. The stock has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 0.54.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF (EEMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EM Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets firms selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio. EEMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EEMV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.