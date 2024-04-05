iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Acquired by Clear Creek Financial Management LLC

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 55.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,881 shares during the quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $2,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 21,127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,405,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 71,290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,613,000 after buying an additional 15,329 shares in the last quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 470,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $142,664,000 after buying an additional 7,145 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Etfidea LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Etfidea LLC now owns 45,996 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,945,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF opened at $330.19 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $329.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $301.17. The company has a market capitalization of $84.23 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $239.23 and a 12-month high of $340.83.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.