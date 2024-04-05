iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Bought by Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises approximately 2.6% of Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $6,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sendero Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,982,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Morton Capital Management LLC CA grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morton Capital Management LLC CA now owns 3,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 2,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $817,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

IWF stock opened at $330.19 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $329.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $301.17. The company has a market capitalization of $84.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $239.23 and a twelve month high of $340.83.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

