iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Sold by Avitas Wealth Management LLC

Avitas Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 215 shares during the quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 145,777.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 223,496,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,881,822,000 after purchasing an additional 223,342,974 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 7,295.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 5,713,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,519,758,000 after purchasing an additional 5,636,327 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,848,988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,343,593,000 after purchasing an additional 3,765,550 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $613,391,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 207,223.3% during the 3rd quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 1,548,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $411,940,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547,958 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF traded up $5.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $335.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 912,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,366,001. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $329.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $301.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $239.23 and a 1-year high of $340.83.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

