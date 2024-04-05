iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Bought by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 12,638.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,407,409 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,388,510 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned about 1.52% of iShares Select Dividend ETF worth $282,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 340.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,054,000 after acquiring an additional 12,391 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth $2,396,000. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,188,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth $177,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.08% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Select Dividend ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ DVY traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $120.73. The company had a trading volume of 246,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 580,732. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.65. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $102.66 and a twelve month high of $123.43.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.9976 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $3.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%.

(Free Report)

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.