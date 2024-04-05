iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Sold by Breakwater Capital Group

Breakwater Capital Group lowered its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,177 shares of the company’s stock after selling 395 shares during the period. Breakwater Capital Group’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF stock traded down $0.63 during trading on Friday, hitting $120.24. 81,478 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 577,689. The stock has a market cap of $18.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $117.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.65. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $102.66 and a 12-month high of $123.43.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a $0.9976 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $3.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

