iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA) Holdings Lifted by SteelPeak Wealth LLC

SteelPeak Wealth LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 50,654 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,549 shares during the period. SteelPeak Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF were worth $2,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 544.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 45.7% in the second quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF stock traded down $0.30 on Friday, hitting $42.89. The company had a trading volume of 179,310 shares. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.76. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 1.03.

About iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF

The iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (IFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet U.S. Infrastructure index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed infrastructure companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue from within the US. IFRA was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

