Ispire Technology (NASDAQ:ISPR) and Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) Head-To-Head Analysis

Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY – Get Free Report) and Ispire Technology (NASDAQ:ISPR – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Swedish Match AB (publ) and Ispire Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get Swedish Match AB (publ) alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Swedish Match AB (publ) 0 0 0 0 N/A Ispire Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Valuation and Earnings

5.0% of Ispire Technology shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Swedish Match AB (publ) and Ispire Technology’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Swedish Match AB (publ) $2.16 billion 7.48 $724.90 million $0.44 24.02 Ispire Technology $141.32 million 2.35 -$6.10 million ($0.19) -31.05

Swedish Match AB (publ) has higher revenue and earnings than Ispire Technology. Ispire Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Swedish Match AB (publ), indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Swedish Match AB (publ) and Ispire Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Swedish Match AB (publ) 30.27% -135.79% 34.22% Ispire Technology -7.14% -32.56% -9.47%

Summary

Swedish Match AB (publ) beats Ispire Technology on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Swedish Match AB (publ)

(Get Free Report)

Swedish Match AB engages in the manufacture and trade of lighters and tobacco products. It operates through the following segments: Snus and Moist Snuff; Other Tobacco Products; Lights; and Other Operations. The Snus and Moist Snuff segment produces and markets smokeless cigarettes. The Other Tobacco Products segment manufactures and sells chewing tobacco and cigars. The Lights segment develops and trades matches, lighters, razors, batteries, light bulbs, and toothpicks. The Other Operations segment consists of corporate and Swedish distribution functions.The company was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

About Ispire Technology

(Get Free Report)

Ispire Technology Inc. researches, develops, designs, commercializes, sales, markets, and distributes e-cigarettes and cannabis vaping products worldwide. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Los Angeles, California. Ispire Technology Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Pride Worldwide Investment Limited.

Receive News & Ratings for Swedish Match AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swedish Match AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.