IT Tech Packaging (NYSE:ITP) Shares Down 2.8%

IT Tech Packaging, Inc. (NYSE:ITP – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 2.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.26 and last traded at $0.26. 16,975 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 46,127 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.27.

IT Tech Packaging Trading Down 8.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.31.

IT Tech Packaging (NYSE:ITP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $20.96 million during the quarter. IT Tech Packaging had a negative net margin of 11.49% and a negative return on equity of 5.76%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IT Tech Packaging

About IT Tech Packaging

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in IT Tech Packaging stock. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in IT Tech Packaging, Inc. ( NYSE:ITP Free Report ) by 481.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 217,990 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 180,497 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned about 2.20% of IT Tech Packaging worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.99% of the company’s stock.

IT Tech Packaging, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of paper products in the People's Republic of China. It offers corrugating medium papers to companies making corrugating cardboards; and offset printing papers to printing companies. The company also provides tissue paper products, including toilet papers, boxed and soft-packed tissues, handkerchief tissues, and paper napkins, as well as bathroom and kitchen paper towels under the Dongfang Paper brand.

