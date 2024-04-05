JD Sports Fashion (OTCMKTS:JDDSF) Trading 6.4% Higher

JD Sports Fashion Plc (OTCMKTS:JDDSF – Get Free Report) shares rose 6.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.57 and last traded at $1.57. Approximately 1,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 1,722 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.48.

JD Sports Fashion Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.57.

JD Sports Fashion Company Profile

JD Sports Fashion plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashion and outdoor clothing, footwear, accessories, and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company also retails leisure goods, sports goods, fishing gear, camping goods, boats, and bicycles, as well as distributes sports apparel and accessories, footwear, and apparel.

