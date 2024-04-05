JMP Securities Trims Mondee (NASDAQ:MOND) Target Price to $4.25

Mondee (NASDAQ:MOND – Free Report) had its price target decreased by JMP Securities from $7.00 to $4.25 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Mondee in a report on Friday, January 5th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. Northland Securities lowered their target price on shares of Mondee from $6.50 to $4.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Roth Mkm lowered their target price on shares of Mondee from $5.50 to $4.10 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $4.97.

Mondee Stock Performance

Shares of Mondee stock opened at $2.04 on Tuesday. Mondee has a 1 year low of $1.92 and a 1 year high of $13.20. The company has a market capitalization of $175.07 million, a P/E ratio of -2.32 and a beta of -0.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.00.

Mondee (NASDAQ:MOND – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $61.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.53 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mondee will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Mondee

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mondee in the second quarter valued at about $19,795,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mondee by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,204,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,085,000 after purchasing an additional 20,167 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. acquired a new position in Mondee during the first quarter worth about $17,512,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mondee during the second quarter worth about $5,848,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in Mondee during the second quarter worth about $5,843,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.14% of the company’s stock.

About Mondee

Mondee Holdings, Inc operates as a travel technology company in the leisure and corporate travel markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Travel Marketplace and SaaS Platform. The Travel Marketplace segment primarily engages in sale of airline tickets through its platform.

Featured Stories

