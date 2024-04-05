JOANN Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:JOAN)

JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 8,243 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,658% compared to the average daily volume of 469 call options.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in JOANN by 86.7% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in JOANN by 141.5% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,982 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in JOANN by 1.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 213,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after purchasing an additional 3,007 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in JOANN by 22.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 16,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in JOANN by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 49,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 4,008 shares during the last quarter. 72.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:JOAN opened at $0.10 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.35 and a 200-day moving average of $0.50. The firm has a market cap of $3.98 million, a P/E ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 0.99. JOANN has a twelve month low of $0.08 and a twelve month high of $2.19.

JOANN Inc operates as a specialty retailer of sewing and fabrics, and arts and crafts category products in the United States. The company products in sewing category include cotton fabrics; warm fabrics, such as fleece and flannel fabrics; home decorating and utility fabrics and accessories; fashion and sportswear fabrics; special occasion fabrics; pillow forms; stuffing, batting, and foams; seasonally themed and licensed fabric designs; and sewing construction supplies comprising cutting implements, threads, zippers, trims, tapes, pins, elastic, and buttons, as well as patterns for sewing projects.

