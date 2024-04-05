John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLYB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLYB – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 600 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 26% from the previous session’s volume of 806 shares.The stock last traded at $38.59 and had previously closed at $38.52.

John Wiley & Sons Stock Up 0.2 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.33.

John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLYB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter. John Wiley & Sons had a positive return on equity of 18.83% and a negative net margin of 8.14%. The business had revenue of $460.71 million during the quarter.

John Wiley & Sons Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On John Wiley & Sons

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 8th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. John Wiley & Sons’s payout ratio is -48.61%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WLYB. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in John Wiley & Sons by 14,570,300.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 145,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,755,000 after acquiring an additional 145,703 shares in the last quarter. CSS LLC IL bought a new position in John Wiley & Sons in the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in John Wiley & Sons in the third quarter worth approximately $384,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in John Wiley & Sons in the third quarter worth approximately $240,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in John Wiley & Sons in the third quarter worth approximately $1,679,000. Institutional investors own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

John Wiley & Sons Company Profile

John Wiley & Sons, Inc operates as a research and education company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Research, Academic, and Talent. The company offers scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services to learned societies, individual researchers, other professionals, and academic, corporate, and government libraries.

Featured Stories

