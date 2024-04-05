Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Down 1.1%

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) dropped 1.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $155.92 and last traded at $155.99. Approximately 1,351,176 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 7,008,399 shares. The stock had previously closed at $157.73.

JNJ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $181.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com raised Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $163.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.31.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $158.21 and a 200 day moving average of $156.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $367.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.53.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $21.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.02 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.27% and a net margin of 37.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.35 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.65 EPS for the current year.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, major shareholder & Johnson Johnson sold 3,725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total value of $96,142.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,099,575 shares in the company, valued at $105,810,030.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Johnson & Johnson news, major shareholder & Johnson Johnson sold 3,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total value of $96,142.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,099,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,810,030.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 59,397 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.27, for a total value of $9,281,969.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 141,416 shares in the company, valued at $22,099,078.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Investment Group LTD. boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Investment Group LTD. now owns 68,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,793 shares during the period. Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter valued at $512,000. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 112.0% during the 1st quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 4,627 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at $11,466,000. Finally, Napatree Capital LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at $364,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

