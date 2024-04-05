Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Trading Down 0.4%

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) shares were down 0.4% on Friday . The company traded as low as $151.61 and last traded at $151.96. Approximately 1,601,882 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 7,027,672 shares. The stock had previously closed at $152.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on JNJ shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $181.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $163.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.31.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $158.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $367.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.53.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 37.79% and a return on equity of 37.27%. The business had revenue of $21.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.35 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 59,397 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.27, for a total value of $9,281,969.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 141,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,099,078.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder & Johnson Johnson sold 3,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total value of $96,142.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,099,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,810,030.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 59,397 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.27, for a total value of $9,281,969.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 141,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,099,078.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Johnson & Johnson

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Somerset Trust Co increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 35,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,612,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. Davis Capital Management increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Davis Capital Management now owns 9,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 386,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,163,000 after purchasing an additional 29,778 shares during the period. Cullen Investment Group LTD. increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Investment Group LTD. now owns 68,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793 shares during the period. Finally, Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $512,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

