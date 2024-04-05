Journey Medical (DERM) and The Competition Critical Analysis

Journey Medical (NASDAQ:DERM – Get Free Report) is one of 978 public companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Journey Medical to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, risk and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Journey Medical and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Journey Medical 0 0 1 0 3.00 Journey Medical Competitors 6101 17758 42743 874 2.57

Journey Medical currently has a consensus price target of $8.50, suggesting a potential upside of 94.95%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 91.03%. Given Journey Medical’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Journey Medical is more favorable than its competitors.

Volatility and Risk

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Journey Medical has a beta of 0.8, indicating that its stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Journey Medical’s competitors have a beta of 0.85, indicating that their average stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

7.3% of Journey Medical shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.4% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by institutional investors. 19.4% of Journey Medical shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.4% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Journey Medical and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Journey Medical -4.87% -46.48% -4.99% Journey Medical Competitors -2,658.13% -195.51% -27.60%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Journey Medical and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Journey Medical $79.18 million -$3.85 million -12.46 Journey Medical Competitors $2.07 billion $137.48 million -5.42

Journey Medical’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Journey Medical. Journey Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Journey Medical beats its competitors on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Journey Medical Company Profile

Journey Medical Corporation focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of dermatological conditions in the United States. The company's marketed products include Qbrexza, a medicated cloth towelette for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis; Accutane, an oral isotretinoin drug to treat severe recalcitrant acne; Targadox, an oral doxycycline drug for adjunctive therapy for severe acne; Zilxi, a topical minocycline treatment for inflammatory lesions; Ximino, an oral minocycline drug for the treatment of moderate to severe acne; and Exelderm cream and solution for topical use. It also sells doxycycline hyclate tablets, minocycline hydrocholoride capsules, and sulconazole nitrate cream and solution. The company was formerly known as Coronado Dermatology, Inc. and changed its name to Journey Medical Corporation. Journey Medical Corporation was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona. Journey Medical Corporation is a subsidiary of Fortress Biotech, Inc.

