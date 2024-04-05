JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Price Target to $60.00

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Free Report) had its price objective cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on DT. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Friday, February 9th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Dynatrace from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on Dynatrace in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. They issued an overweight rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Dynatrace from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Dynatrace currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $61.04.

Shares of DT stock opened at $45.96 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.87. Dynatrace has a 1 year low of $40.27 and a 1 year high of $61.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.64, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.07.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.03. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 14.44%. The business had revenue of $365.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.64 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dynatrace will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Dan Zugelder sold 6,596 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total transaction of $371,025.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 96,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,401,125. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Dan Zugelder sold 6,596 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total transaction of $371,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 96,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,401,125. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 25,000 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.29, for a total transaction of $1,157,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 477,105 shares in the company, valued at $22,085,190.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,285,187 shares of company stock valued at $751,264,421 over the last 90 days. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DT. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Dynatrace during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Dynatrace during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in Dynatrace in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Dynatrace in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 50.9% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

