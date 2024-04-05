JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) Price Target to $59.00

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Free Report) had its price target lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $54.00 to $59.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on PBF. Bank of America raised PBF Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $52.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, March 15th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $53.00 to $49.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Mizuho downgraded PBF Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on PBF Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $56.00.

Get PBF Energy alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on PBF Energy

PBF Energy Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE PBF opened at $60.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.56. PBF Energy has a 52 week low of $31.25 and a 52 week high of $62.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.82 and a 200-day moving average of $47.89.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.49). PBF Energy had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 23.69%. The business had revenue of $9.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.65 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PBF Energy will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

PBF Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. PBF Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.08%.

Insider Activity at PBF Energy

In other PBF Energy news, SVP Paul T. Davis sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.37, for a total transaction of $5,637,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 110,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,255,829.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital bought 770,000 shares of PBF Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $42.95 per share, with a total value of $33,071,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 13,832,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $594,127,264.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Paul T. Davis sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.37, for a total transaction of $5,637,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 110,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,255,829.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 1,268,200 shares of company stock valued at $54,251,872 and have sold 180,000 shares valued at $10,074,600. 5.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PBF Energy

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PBF. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in PBF Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $497,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 205.8% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 231,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,190,000 after buying an additional 156,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of PBF Energy by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,700,449 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $514,352,000 after acquiring an additional 69,422 shares during the period. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PBF Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in PBF Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $571,000. Institutional investors own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

About PBF Energy

(Get Free Report)

PBF Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products from crude oil.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PBF Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PBF Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.