JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB) is Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB – Free Report) by 370.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 223,394 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 175,940 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF accounts for 2.4% of Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.83% of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF worth $10,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legacy Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,316,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,054,000 after buying an additional 67,479 shares during the period. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 220,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,405,000 after buying an additional 33,348 shares during the period. Capital Planning LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Planning LLC now owns 95,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,522,000 after buying an additional 15,997 shares during the period. Landmark Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 141,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,646,000 after purchasing an additional 5,225 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period.

Get JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Stock Performance

JCPB opened at $46.22 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.79.

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1873 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18.

(Free Report)

The JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (JCPB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF consisting of a broad array of fixed income securities. JCPB was launched on Jan 28, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.