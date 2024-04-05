JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ) Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Get Free Report) traded up 1.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $53.65 and last traded at $53.65. 602,538 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 2,636,505 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.02.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $12.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03 and a beta of -0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.13.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a $0.4273 dividend. This is a boost from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $5.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.53%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 7,942.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,535,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,768,000 after acquiring an additional 5,466,397 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 12,846.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,053,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,387,000 after acquiring an additional 2,037,984 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 5,236.3% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,760,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,883,000 after acquiring an additional 1,727,136 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 89.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,995,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,578,000 after buying an additional 1,415,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 32.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,640,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,835,000 after buying an additional 889,644 shares in the last quarter.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

