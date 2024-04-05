JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ) Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Get Free Report) traded up 1.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $53.65 and last traded at $53.65. 602,538 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 2,636,505 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.02.
JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of $12.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03 and a beta of -0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.13.
JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a $0.4273 dividend. This is a boost from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $5.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.53%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF
JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile
The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- Beazer Homes USA is an Overlooked Opportunity in Housing
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- 5 Stocks in the Current Bull Market with Upside to Come
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- 5 High Short Interest Stocks Getting Squeezed With Upside To Go
Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.