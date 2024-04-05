Kaixin Auto (NASDAQ:KXIN) Stock Price Down 3.4%

Shares of Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ:KXIN – Get Free Report) fell 3.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.17 and last traded at $0.17. 213,421 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 935,828 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.18.

Kaixin Auto Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.26 and its 200-day moving average is $1.01.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Kaixin Auto stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ:KXIN – Free Report) by 59.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 175,910 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,242 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.10% of Kaixin Auto worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 2.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kaixin Auto

Kaixin Auto Holdings primarily engages in the sale of domestic and imported automobiles in the People's Republic of China. It focuses on automobiles brands, such as Audi, BMW, Mercedes-Benz, Land Rover, Bentley, Rolls-Royce, and Porsche. The company is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

