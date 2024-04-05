Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kaman (NYSE:KAMN – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Kaman from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd.

Kaman Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:KAMN opened at $45.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 147.81 and a beta of 1.18. Kaman has a one year low of $18.06 and a one year high of $45.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.36.

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.12. The company had revenue of $203.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.70 million. Kaman had a net margin of 1.12% and a return on equity of 2.14%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kaman

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KAMN. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Kaman by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 80,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,501,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Kaman by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 52,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,647,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in shares of Kaman by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 8,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Kaman by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kaman by 55.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. 85.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kaman Company Profile

Kaman Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the aerospace, defense, medical, and industrial markets. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Products, Precision Products, and Structures. The Engineered Products segment produces and markets aircraft bearings and components; super precision; miniature ball bearings; and spring energized seals, springs, and contacts, as well as wheels, brakes, and related hydraulic components for helicopters and fixed-wing, and UAV aircraft.

