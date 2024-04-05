Kava Price Down 12.5% Over Last Week (KAVA)

Kava (KAVA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. Kava has a total market capitalization of $981.15 million and $24.80 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kava token can now be bought for about $0.91 or 0.00001336 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Kava has traded 12.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Kava alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.32 or 0.00066846 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.89 or 0.00024917 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.28 or 0.00010739 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.95 or 0.00016149 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00003865 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00006088 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0846 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Kava Profile

Kava (KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 1,082,860,628 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,082,860,629 tokens. Kava’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Kava is www.kava.io. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Kava

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform built on the Cosmos blockchain. Its aim is to provide a range of DeFi services to users, including yield farming, borrowing and lending, and governance, all while ensuring security, transparency, and decentralization. Kava uses the Tendermint consensus algorithm and has a feature called “Hard Protocol” that enables users to borrow and lend cryptocurrencies.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kava should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kava using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kava Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kava and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.