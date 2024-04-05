KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) Trading 0.9% Higher

KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSY – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $37.61 and last traded at $37.61. 17,341 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 42,500 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.28.

KBC Group Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.01. The stock has a market cap of $31.39 billion, a PE ratio of 8.63, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.18.

KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter. KBC Group had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 13.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter. Analysts expect that KBC Group NV will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About KBC Group

KBC Group NV, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated bank-insurance services primarily for retail, private banking, small and medium sized enterprises, and mid-cap clients. The company offers demand deposits and savings accounts; home and mortgage loans; consumer finance and SME funding services; credit, investment fund and asset management, and life and non-life insurance; and cash management, payments, trade finance, lease, money market, capital market products, and stockbroking services.

