Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) Given New $72.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR – Free Report) had its target price raised by Piper Sandler from $66.00 to $72.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

KMPR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Kemper in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an outperform rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on Kemper from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Kemper from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kemper currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $71.67.

Shares of NYSE:KMPR opened at $57.42 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.51 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. Kemper has a 1 year low of $38.32 and a 1 year high of $64.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $58.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.33.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Kemper had a negative return on equity of 2.37% and a negative net margin of 5.50%. Sell-side analysts expect that Kemper will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. Kemper’s payout ratio is -29.18%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Kemper by 211.1% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 532 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Kemper in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Kemper in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kemper during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Kemper during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, engages in the provision of insurance products to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

