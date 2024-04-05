Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE) Shares Bought by Park Place Capital Corp

Park Place Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 462.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,071 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,568 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in Kenvue were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Kenvue during the second quarter valued at about $12,353,000. Empirical Finance LLC bought a new position in Kenvue during the third quarter valued at approximately $336,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in Kenvue during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,544,000. Howland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Kenvue during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,764,000. Finally, Citizens Business Bank bought a new position in Kenvue during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,507,000. 97.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kenvue alerts:

Kenvue Stock Performance

KVUE traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.21. 7,351,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,082,090. Kenvue Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.82 and a fifty-two week high of $27.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.23.

Kenvue Dividend Announcement

Kenvue ( NYSE:KVUE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.03. Kenvue had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KVUE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Kenvue from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 9th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Kenvue from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Kenvue in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Kenvue in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Kenvue from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kenvue currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.42.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Kenvue

Kenvue Profile

(Free Report)

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KVUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kenvue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kenvue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.